About 250 people living at the Glen Riddle Station apartment complex in Media, Delaware County, are without drinking water, two days after construction on Sunoco’s Mariner East pipeline project likely broke the water line. Though service has been restored, residents have been advised not to drink the water.

Pipeline construction has been disrupting residents’ lives since November, according to the apartment management. The latest incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when Sunoco informed the property owner, Steve Iacobucci, that a water line had ruptured in an area where workers were putting in backfill.

Iacobucci said that residents of the complex were without any water for at least 24 hours, and that his pleas for Sunoco to house them in hotels was rejected by the company.

“It’s an interesting solution to bring two port-a-potties when it’s 90 degrees out and have 250 residents use them,” he said.

Iacobucci, who unsuccessfully fought condemnation of his land for the natural gas liquids pipeline, said Sunoco has wreaked havoc since Day One, splitting the apartment complex in half with construction of the line. Residents have since complained of poor air quality from the dust and materials, as well as noise pollution that disrupts sleep and interrupts online schooling for children during the pandemic. A steady stream of truck traffic carrying out water from the construction site has also affected the residents’ quality of life, he said.

“Every day is a new adventure,” said Iacobucci. “The last 24 hours has been one of the more challenging days over the last several months. We continue to see pump trucks coming and going, emptying the tanks.”