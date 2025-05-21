‘Transparency’ complaints over lack of details on permit process

Included on Monday’s task force agenda was an update on the federal and state permitting process. A U.S. judge invalidated key Army Corps of Engineers permits last year. Then in April, a state judge reversed a decision by the Delaware Environmental Appeals Board, which upheld a permit allowing underwater construction work. The judge said the basis for the decision lacked “rational consideration.”

John Kane, Meyer’s director of policy, attended the task force to advise members he would not present an update on the permitting processes. He said the governor encouraged them to attend the port board meeting where an update would be provided. He said any questions for the governor’s office would have to be submitted in writing.

No member of Meyer’s administration attended the April task force meeting.

House Minority Leader Tim Dukes said he’s frustrated by the Meyer administration’s lack of transparency. The Republican whose district is in the most southernmost corner of the state said he wants to see the port flourish.

“I think it would just be responsible to give a little more information here to help us understand that our investment is moving forward,” Dukes said. “I don’t know what the issue is here, why the governor’s cabinet are not being a little more transparent here, but there’s some type of issue, and I’m not sure exactly what it is.”

Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, the port board chairperson, updated members and the public on the federal and state permitting process during that meeting by saying the administration was working with its legal team to get the permits reissued. She said she couldn’t comment more because it is technically pending litigation.

The federal judge in Pennsylvania who nullified the Army Corps permits last year also rejected Delaware’s attempt to intervene in the lawsuit, saying the state waited too long to try to join.

During the port board meeting, officials from Enstructure laid out a timeline showing they could complete the Edgemoor project by December 2028. Construction has already been delayed due to the legal battles from the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority and ports affiliated with Holt Logistics Corp., whose affiliates operate terminals in Philadelphia and South Jersey. It was through these legal challenges that judges struck down key permits.

Sen. Brown said there needs to be transparency into what the state is doing to get the permits reissued because it’s important the public be engaged in this process.

“The work of the task force is absolutely committed to that,” he said. “We’ll continue to do that work in our task force meetings with those that we have on our agenda from the administration and those outside of the administration.”

Bill Ashe, president of International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1694, is a member of the task force. He said he would also like to hear more details on what the state is doing to get the permits reissued.

“We don’t know who in the state is even working on the permits,” he said. “This governor ran, and I guess the Secretary of State had made comments that they were going to be more transparent. To me, it was less transparent.”

Myles said the Meyer administration believes the update given at the port board meeting was transparent.

Dukes said this should not be a partisan or political issue, but about creating jobs for Delawareans.