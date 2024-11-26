From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has rejected Delaware’s attempt to intervene in a lawsuit that has stymied port expansion plans in Wilmington, saying the state waited too long to try to join.

Diamond State Port Corporation, the quasi-public entity that oversees the Port of Wilmington, along with private port operator Enstructure moved to become parties in the lawsuit after the judge’s ruling invalidated key permits for the planned $635 million container terminal at the Edgemoor property on the Delaware River.

Philadelphia Regional Port Authority (PhilaPort) and ports affiliated with Holt Logistics Corp. sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last year after the agency’s 2022 approval of the new Delaware container facility. They have raised legal, regulatory and other challenges for years to stop the Edgemoor project, arguing it will divert business away from their port facilities.

U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney of the Western District of Pennsylvania sided with the ports in late October, deciding the Army Corps acted “arbitrarily and capriciously departed from its own procedures” when signing off on the project. The Army Corps can appeal.

Diamond State and Enstructure argued this month they should be allowed to be “movant-intervenors,” a legal term for groups that intervene as a party to the lawsuit to protect their ability to appeal that ruling. They accuse the upriver ports of having “weaponized” federal permitting procedures to help their own economic interests. Kearney’s ruling has stalled the project, endangering hundreds of millions of dollars in public-private funding already committed to the project, and potentially threatening thousands of jobs and tens of millions annually in tax revenue.

“Movant-intervenors do not know whether the Corps will appeal the court’s decision,” their motion argued. “Therefore, movant-intervenors seek to intervene in this matter to preserve the right to appeal.”

But Kearney dismissed the argument because he said the motion was not made in a timely manner.

“Diamond State and Enstructure admit knowing and following the suits from day one, but chose not to intervene to conserve resources notwithstanding investing hundreds of millions of taxpayer money into the Edgemoor Project,” Kearney stated.