Delaware prosecutors announced indictments Tuesday in two high-profile homicide cases, the death of a University of Delaware student fatally hit on Main Street in Newark and a 2022 cold case authorities say was gang-related.

Gordon Turner, 22, was arrested for hitting eight University of Delaware students in April with a stolen U-Haul van, killing graduate student Marina Vasconcelos and critically injuring fellow student Audrey Collins.

A grand jury indicted Turner on several felony crimes, including murder in the first- and second-degree, several assault charges, vehicle theft, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.

“The reality is that every second of this tragedy was preventable,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “This is what happens when you flee from the police: you endanger others, you endanger yourself and when you are caught — which you will be — the consequences are far worse.”