Delaware AG announces charges in UD student homicide case, WSFS bank exec cold case
Delaware AG Kathy Jennings said the new charges stemmed from law enforcement investigation and commitment to public safety.
Delaware prosecutors announced indictments Tuesday in two high-profile homicide cases, the death of a University of Delaware student fatally hit on Main Street in Newark and a 2022 cold case authorities say was gang-related.
Gordon Turner, 22, was arrested for hitting eight University of Delaware students in April with a stolen U-Haul van, killing graduate student Marina Vasconcelos and critically injuring fellow student Audrey Collins.
A grand jury indicted Turner on several felony crimes, including murder in the first- and second-degree, several assault charges, vehicle theft, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.
“The reality is that every second of this tragedy was preventable,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “This is what happens when you flee from the police: you endanger others, you endanger yourself and when you are caught — which you will be — the consequences are far worse.”
Jennings also announced four men have been charged with the shooting death of Carrie Mondell, a 37-year-old WSFS bank executive who was caught in a crossfire of bullets fired by alleged gang members as she drove through Wilmington on Aug. 16, 2022.
The cold case adds to a gang indictment, which previously included the murders of Latahesia Hill, Khalil Ameer-Bey and Kwamir Wise.
“All of these victims deserve justice,” Jennings said. “Their families have lived with unbearable loss, one that you cannot understand unless you have suffered it. No indictment can undo that pain. But this is a step forward, a step toward justice and toward the accountability that each one of these victims and their families deserve.”
Neiamjha Rollins, 18, of Wilmington, Nyair Small, 25, of Wilmington, Philip Harris, 25, of Smyrna and Daeshawn Shields, 24, of Wilmington, were indicted on multiple charges. All of the defendants, except Rollins, were charged with first-degree murder for Mondell’s death. Jennings says the four men were members of the Wilmington-area gang “Exit 4,” with the aliases “The Mag” and “Magboyz.”
