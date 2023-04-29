This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has weighed in on a dispute between two rival Center City heat providers in a case that could have climate implications.

The commission this week ordered the city-owned Philadelphia Gas Works to conduct a rate case to justify its proposed 1,000% rate increase to Vicinity, current owner of the city’s steam loop system. That justification must be based on actual costs.

The PUC also ordered an investigation of the utility by the commission’s Office of Investigation and Enforcement into whether PGW has complied with the Commission’s previous order to “do a cost-based analysis” in other rate cases involving Vicinity.

Currently, the Vicinity co-generation plant in Grays Ferry burns natural gas transported through a pipe that is owned and operated by PGW. Vicinity uses that gas to generate steam, which is sent through its network of underground pipes to heat Center City office buildings and the University of Pennsylvania. The system is referred to as the “steam loop.”