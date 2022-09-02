Could Philly’s steam system provide a climate solution? PGW says no

The plant originally burned coal that arrived on river barges; it then switched to burning oil during World War II. Unlike plants that simply burn a fuel source to generate electricity, co-generation makes use of the waste heat to also produce hot water, chilled water, and in this case, steam. Co-generation is therefore more efficient.

Today, the Vicinity plant burns natural gas transported through underground pipes that are owned and operated by the city-owned Philadelphia Gas Works.

Vicinity is now battling with PGW, another century-old institution, over its Center City customers.

It’s an economic and business fight that also has climate implications. PGW is under pressure to decarbonize — not an easy task for a company that provides fossil fuel to heat the majority of the city’s commercial and residential buildings. About one-quarter of the utility’s residential customers live below the federal poverty line, and many struggle to pay their monthly bills. PGW has been expanding its more reliable commercial customer base by convincing building owners to convert from the district steam system to individual natural gas boilers.

The bulk of Philadelphia’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings. And while emissions from that sector have dropped by about one-third between 2006 and 2019, the city attributes this to improved efficiencies in appliances and increased renewables powering the electric grid. The city wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which would be difficult, as long as buildings continue to be heated by natural gas.

Vicinity Energy says it has a good solution to help the city reach its climate goals: decarbonize all the buildings within the current steam loop. Through a combination of biofuel, currently sourced from local restaurants, “renewable natural gas” from organic waste, along with electricity generated by renewables such as wind and solar, it says it can greatly reduce or eliminate the use of natural gas to generate steam. The company says it plans to install state-of-the-art storage technology like molten salt or volcanic rock to take advantage of renewables both day and night. Vicinity’s district energy steam plant in Boston is moving in that direction.

“We can quickly switch our fuel sources as soon as they become available,” said Sara DeMille, Vicinity’s head of marketing. “So as soon as more biogenic fuel becomes available, we can take it on. As soon as renewable natural gas becomes available in the quantities that we need, we can take it on.”

Since the plant supplies electricity to the grid, it can also receive it from solar and wind sources, DeMille said.

Vicinity CEO Bill DiCroce said PGW is offering deals for buildings to switch from district steam to gas-fired boilers, which would lock in fossil fuel use for decades. DiCroce admits that district steam is more expensive than natural gas right now, but says it’s cheaper than other renewables.

“People solve for two greens; they solve for the dollars and carbon,” DiCroce said. “Different institutions, different people decide which green to lean towards. So those who decide to lean toward the cheapest alternative will make different decisions than those who are trying to look forward to a less carbon-intensive future.”

As institutions like universities commit to net zero, DiCroce said, district steam systems are becoming more popular.

A district steam renaissance

Robert Thornton, president and CEO of the International District Energy Association, said the systems are experiencing a renaissance. After Superstorm Sandy hit the East Coast in 2012, the district energy heating and cooling systems remained online despite power failures. Universities like Princeton are decarbonizing their buildings simply by changing their fuel, without the need for additional infrastructure, according to Thornton.

“District energy is actually a very elegant solution, particularly for cities, campuses, communities, and clusters of buildings,” he said. “It enables buildings to get to net zero.”

In North America, 2.7 billion square feet of space is heated and/or cooled by district energy systems. About 50 towns and cities in Pennsylvania have steam loops, including Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. Across North America, there are about 900 systems, with the largest concentration in older East Coast cities like Boston, New York, and Baltimore. Thornton says switching those systems from fossil fuel to cleaner energy is a more cost-effective way to achieve electrification without overloading the current electrical system.

“In central business districts or campuses or health care systems or any place where business continuity is important, district energy is a very valuable asset,” Thornton said. “And I hate to see Philadelphia cut off its nose to spite its face.”

PGW says expansion will help reduce carbon emissions

PGW won’t say how many businesses it has switched to individual gas boilers, what kind of infrastructure would be needed to replace the steam, such as new gas pipelines, or what kind of deals they have offered Vicinity’s customers. But a spokesperson said the company is on board with the city’s move to decarbonize buildings and that switching to natural gas is more efficient, while steam systems are more carbon-intensive.

“Generating new revenue opportunities that significantly reduce carbon emissions benefits all of PGW’s customers,” wrote PGW spokesperson Richard Barnes in an email. “Project specs vary by project, but the intent across the board is to improve energy efficiency and to reduce the current amount of energy that is used in support of city, state, and federal climate action goals. This is a positive.”

It’s unclear how increasing the use of natural gas boilers would help Philadelphia reach its goal of net zero by 2050. PGW would not provide any data when asked for an explanation. Barnes said solutions to reduce the use of natural gas are complex, with no “singular solution.”

“Yet PGW is unwavering in our work to support the city’s energy goals and we care deeply about our City and our customers’ ability to afford to safely heat their homes and businesses,” Barnes wrote. “We believe that it is important for the press, as well as our customers and stakeholders, to know and understand that in almost every instance currently, the onsite use of natural gas is less expensive and more energy-efficient than alternatives including electricity and steam.”

PGW did not respond to requests to clarify its position. But experts say combined heat and power plants, such as the one that Vicinity uses to generate both electricity and steam, are considered more efficient, because any waste heat is not lost, but is used. In Vicinity’s case, the waste heat produces steam.

PGW has agreed to explore how to reduce its carbon footprint. It participated in crafting the Business Diversification Study, released in December, which aims to tackle the difficult question of how the city can meet its climate goals while also owning a fossil fuel company. The report recommends further study into three separate future pathways for PGW: geothermal energy, expanded weatherization, and harvesting sewer gas or landfill gas that produces methane.

Still, as WHYY News has reported, executives at PGW were involved in crafting state legislation that would hamstring the city if it wanted to incentivize or force buildings to electrify.