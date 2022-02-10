Two different visions of Philadelphia Gas Works’ future emerged from a City Council hearing Wednesday. The focus of the hearing was the 81-page PGW Business Diversification Study released in December, which aims to tackle the difficult question of how the city can meet its climate goals while also owning a fossil fuel company that contributes a large portion of global warming emissions as it provides heating and cooking gas to city residents.

Philadelphia’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 runs smack up against the reality that natural gas creates 24% of the city’s carbon emissions.

PGW’s new CEO, Seth Shapiro, testifying before the council’s joint committee on finance and transportation and public utilities, acknowledged the existential threats of climate change and committed the utility to Mayor Jim Kenney’s climate goal. But Shapiro also touted a future in which natural gas continues to play a large role in providing electricity nationwide, while continuing to heat Philadelphia homes.

“To address that threat, we have to use every greenhouse gas reduction strategy there is,” Shapiro said. “Growth in renewables alone cannot be the solution. It is equally irrefutable that right now, today, natural gas is perhaps the most significant tool for greenhouse gas reductions worldwide. The overwhelming majority of greenhouse gas reductions we’ve seen over the past few decades have come from the transition from coal and heating oil to natural gas. When we’re making real decisions, we have to weigh all the facets and we have to focus on … the repercussions of the policy decisions we make.”

Coal and oil do produce more carbon emissions and harmful air pollutants than natural gas when burned at a power plant. But increasingly, studies show that methane, which leaks from wellheads and pipelines, can be as much as or even more damaging than coal because as a greenhouse gas methane is a more potent climate warming pollutant. Cooking gas from ovens and stoves also contributes, and new studies show that indoor air pollution can exacerbate asthma.

Shapiro pointed to current electricity production in Pennsylvania — 40% from natural gas, 20% from coal, 20% from nuclear energy, and less than 5% from renewables — to make the case that electrification is farther into the future than some would like to admit.

“The growth that we’re seeing in renewable generation cannot keep up with the growth in demand for electricity,” he said. “There’s not a single projection in growth in renewables that gets you to where demand is today, much less than where demand will be [in the coming decades].”

Climate scientists and advocates say the push toward electrification is key to reducing climate emissions in order to stave off an acceleration of the worst impacts, including fires, droughts, and floods. A report issued by the International Energy Agency last May said governments need to do a number of things to bring carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050, including banning new oil and gas furnaces by 2025. And that presents an existential crisis for utilities such as PGW.

While Shapiro said he saw a future for natural gas to continue as a dominant fuel source for electricity, he also questioned the efficiency of electrification of heat. Natural gas “produced close to twice as much energy at half the cost with fewer emissions,” he said. “Those facts alone demonstrate an integral part PGW plays in meeting the city’s carbon reduction goals.”

The PGW Diversification Study itself, however, states that electrification of heat would reduce emissions.

Shapiro said PGW is reducing its carbon emissions by replacing its aging, and leak-prone cast-iron pipes. The utility spent $85 million to replace 37 miles of pipe last year, adding that every five miles of new pipe eliminates 23 metric tons of methane, he said. PGW has also spent $75 million over the last ten years to weatherize 25,000 low-income homes, which reduced emissions by 120,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The diversification report recommends further study into three separate future pathways for PGW: geothermal energy; expanded weatherization; and harvesting sewer gas or landfill gas that produces methane. Shapiro said PGW is committed to exploring all three.