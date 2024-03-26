This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Bucks County on Monday sued several oil companies, and the American Petroleum Institute, alleging they intentionally deceived the public about the role fossil fuels play in worsening climate change.

The lawsuit, filed in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, accuses BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Shell and the API of leading decades-long campaigns to cover up the risks its products pose to the environment.

The lawsuit states Bucks County has suffered increasingly severe weather events due to the fossil fuel industry’s actions, such as flooding worsened by the rising tidal waters of the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers.