POWER has been pushing PGW and the City to address climate change. It wants to see a “just transition” for PGW, which would include maintaining good paying union jobs and affordable energy for low income residents. But the activists are frustrated by what they see as PGW dragging its feet over any move away from fossil fuel. Royster has referred to budgets as “moral documents” that should reflect the values espoused by agencies or government entities.

Philadelphia has a climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, but its ownership of a fossil fuel utility stands in its way. The Diversification Study was an attempt to grapple with that conundrum.

A battle over the budget process

The Philadelphia Gas Commission conducts PGW’s budget proceedings and approves both its capital and operating budgets. City Council grants final approval on the basis of the Commission’s recommendation. The process currently allows groups representing rate payers to ask for and receive detailed information and documentation about the requests. Those groups also cross-examine PGW officials.

PGW has proposed that groups like POWER could instead submit written questions ahead of time to the Gas Commission’s hearing examiner, who would then make a decision as to what questions would be answered by PGW officials.

In a response to a January request by PGW to eliminate both discovery and cross-examination during capital budget proceedings, the Public Advocate, which represents ratepayers, said those changes were unreasonable and would prevent it from “fully and fairly” representing the interests of PGW customers. Community Legal Services has a contract to act as the Public Advocate with regard to PGW’s budget.

The Gas Commission rejected the bulk of PGW’s request to change the capital budget process. But this week, PGW’s attorney Andre Dasent once again made a similar request regarding the operating budget. In a letter, Dasent told the Gas Commission the process has “no legal mandate” and does not help the Commission review and make decisions on the budget. Dasent wants the Commission to give the Public Advocate authority to coordinate any questions stemming from other groups or individuals seeking to intervene in the case.