Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym strongly urged Philadelphia Gas Works’ new CEO, Seth Shapiro, last week to disavow the utility’s support for a controversial state bill that would prevent the city from ever passing legislation limiting the use of fossil fuels.

Gym also told Shapiro that PGW should cut its ties with industry groups, whose work she said would thwart the city’s climate goals.

The exchange came during last Wednesday’s council hearing recommending ways PGW could move away from solely providing natural gas and shift some of its business to renewables such as geothermal energy.

Shapiro appeared at the hearing before the Joint Committee on Finance and Transportation and Public Utilities to testify about the 81-page PGW Business Diversification Study released in December. The study tries to tackle the difficult question of how Philadelphia can meet its climate goals while owning a fossil fuel company that provides heating and cooking gas to 500,000 city residents.

Under sharp questioning by Gym, Shapiro denied PGW had a role in crafting the bill that could limit the city’s ability to reach its larger climate goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Gym repeatedly referred to reporting by WHYY News that revealed emails showing PGW executives engaged in communication with industry lobbyists and lawmakers about the language of the bill. In April 2021, City Council had passed a resolution opposing the measure, Senate Bill 275.

PGW executives would not speak directly to WHYY News for the original story about the emails and provided only written answers to questions. Last Wednesday’s City Council hearing was the first time Shapiro spoke publicly about the issue.

PGW’s role in SB 275

Some of the language suggestions put forth by PGW executives made it into the final version of Senate Bill 275, and would strengthen it by adding to the list of fuel sources municipalities cannot limit. SB 275, like a similar State House measure, aims to prevent individual municipalities from either encouraging or requiring electrification of heating, something climate scientists and advocates say is essential to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The measure is known as a “preemption” bill because it would preempt the city from enacting its own laws, something the city of Philadelphia outright opposes.

PGW’s official position on the bill is that it was “neutral.”

But Councilwoman Gym told Shapiro that PGW can’t be neutral and at the same time be in line with the city and its climate goals.

“It’s not enough to say that it’s OK for you to be neutral on legislation when you had such a strong hand, apparently, in crafting it and maybe even making it stronger,” she said. “I think it’s important with new leadership at PGW for you to take a stand against SB 275 and keep our public utility in line with the mission, the goals, and the stands of the city of Philadelphia.”

Gym questioned that official stance of neutrality, telling Shapiro that the bill is “antithetical” to both the city’s and PGW’s missions, and that the two should be on the same page.

“You had a role to play in the legislation,” she said.

Shapiro attempted to defend PGW’s actions without always directly answering her questions. He said the emails showed no “lobbying” occurred.

“It is not my job, and it is not my coworkers’ job, to be for or against legislation necessarily,” Shapiro said. “I hear you say I should have come out against it or we should have come out against it.”

Gym pressed Shapiro by asking if PGW played an “active role in the crafting of SB 275?”

“So I would have said your language of saying we had a strong role,” said Shapiro. “I mean, you’ve seen the emails, I’ve seen the emails … in email after email, our vice president of government affairs says PGW is neutral.”

Dubbed “energy choice” legislation, the effort to craft a bill in Pennsylvania stemmed from the natural gas industry’s pushback on local governments’ climate efforts, specifically enactment of a Berkeley, California, law in 2019 that bans new natural gas hookups in some buildings.

In just one email, dated Jan. 8, 2021, then-PGW vice president of government and regulatory affairs Greg Stunder writes to inform Peter Trufahnestock of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and Maryland that PGW will be neutral. “Pete, have you seen Sunset Boulevard?” asks Stunder in the email. “Also, on another note, I confirmed this afternoon that we’ll be neutral on energy choice. I’ll call Alisa on Monday. Best, Greg.”

Stunder was referring to Alisa Harris, a lobbyist for UGI Utilities, a natural gas company based in Valley Forge.

The content of the PGW emails discussing Senate Bill 275 was released as part of a Right to Know case brought by Charlie Spatz of the Climate Investigations Center. The state Office of Open Records forced PGW to make the records public after Spatz sued.

The bill, spearheaded by gas industry lobbyists and sponsored by State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming), would block municipalities from limiting fossil fuel use and promoting electrification — potentially undermining the city’s own climate goals and those representatives tasked with coming up with solutions, including members of City Council, the city’s Office of Sustainability, and even the Philadelphia Gas Commission, which approves PGW’s budget.

SB 275 has since passed the Senate with a veto-proof majority, but the House version, HB 1947, passed with enough opposition from Democrats to maintain a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The city says that it has no plans to follow in Berkeley’s footsteps and ban natural gas, and that is not a proposal in the PGW Diversification Study, the subject of last Wednesday’s hearing.