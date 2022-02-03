‘Poison is in the dose’: Philly aims to limit environmental hazards with new legislation

But when the city makes permitting decisions, officials do not look at a proposed facility in the context of existing pollution sources and health impacts, said Ebony Griffin, an attorney at the Public Interest Law Center. The legislation Gym plans to introduce to Council Thursday would require the city to consider all of these factors when permitting industrial operations in already overburdened communities.

First, the legislation would require the city to create a detailed map of environmental justice areas in the city, defined as places where residents “experience excessive exposure to environmental toxins or stressors and consequently bear an undue burden of negative health or environmental impact,” according to a draft version shared with PlanPhilly. This analysis would incorporate environmental, climate, health and demographic indicators, including all identifiable sources of exposure to pollutants and contaminants — a far more nuanced look than the state’s environmental justice map, which only considers racial demographics and poverty rates, and puts nearly all of Philadelphia in an EJ area.

“This will give our city the best baseline understanding yet of what the actual real life situation is on the ground,” Gym said. “From there, we’ll be able to understand the impact of new projects not in isolation, not parcel by parcel, but in the context of all this important data, helping us to understand exactly how these projects will actually add to the existing landscape and ensure that some communities don’t suffer at the expense of others.”

Under the draft legislation, when industrial operations in environmental justice areas defined by the mapping apply for licenses or permits, including permit renewals or expansions, and the project could adversely impact the health of nearby residents, the city’s Department of Public Health would need to conduct a cumulative impact assessment. This assessment would measure risks to the environment and human health from the proposed project when added to the impact of other past, present and “reasonably foreseeable” future sources of pollution, while also considering the demographics, health or other vulnerabilities of the affected community.