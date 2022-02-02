Pennsylvania could get $100M in federal money to plug leaky, old gas wells

The Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association, a trade group of small producers, said in a statement it has been working with DEP on requirements to allow companies with real-world experience to participate in the bidding process to plug wells eligible for this program.

“Allowing these Pennsylvania-based businesses to compete for this work has the potential to benefit the environment, small businesses and local economies,” said the group’s president Daniel Weaver.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden last year, gave $4.7 billion to create a new federal program to address orphan wells. Under the first wave of funding, announced Monday, states are eligible for $25 million in initial grants.

A formula that factors in job losses during the pandemic, the number of documented orphaned oil and gas wells in each state, and the estimated cleanup costs will distribute more money to states. Under the formula, Pennsylvania could get as much as $104 million in the first phase of the program.

The program will help the Biden administration with its goal of cutting methane emissions 30 percent by 2030, a promise it made at last year’s global climate summit.

DEP said it will use the initial $25 million grant to move well-plugging contracts through its bidding process, which can take 30 to 60 days from the time a request for bids is released until the contract is awarded. Once the contract is awarded, the contractor has up to five years to plug the well.

Some environmental groups are praising the funding while calling for new rules to prevent more wells from being abandoned.

In Pennsylvania, the Sierra Club is pushing for DEP to require higher bond amounts from drillers, to ensure there is money to plug wells at the end of their useful lives.

“At both the federal level and state level, our bonding structures are lacking. Without bonding reform, we’ll continue to see wells sit unplugged and added to our backlogs,” said Kelsey Krepps, a senior campaign representative with Sierra Club.





