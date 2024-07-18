Pa. launches right-to-counsel program with hopes of reducing evictions

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For the first time ever, Pennsylvania will offer free legal representation to low-income renters facing an eviction or another housing-related issue.

The new budget includes $2.5 million for a statewide right-to-counsel program. The funding will be divided among a network of legal aid programs and organizations, including Community Legal Services and Regional Housing Legal Services in Philadelphia.

The goal is simple: to keep more tenants in their homes.

“Being evicted makes you more likely to face an eviction in the future, leading to cycles of displacement and homelessness,” said state Rep. Rick Krajewski (D-Philadelphia) during a City Hall news conference Wednesday.

While the majority of landlords have legal representation when they head to court, these tenants usually do not, a disparity housing advocates say tips the scales of justice away from those with the most to lose.

In Philadelphia, those facing evictions are disproportionately Black women.

“Having a lawyer to represent you in court can make all the difference and help you avoid getting steamrolled in what in many cases is an unfair and unjust eviction,” said Adam Goldman, executive director of the Philadelphia Unemployment Project.