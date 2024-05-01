From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Chester County Prison Board of Inspectors on Monday unanimously appointed Howard Holland as Chester County Prison warden.

“Together with the prison leadership, and with oversight by the Prison Board, we will continue our focus on safety and security improvements,” Holland said in a press release.

For the past eight months, Holland has served as acting warden. His tenure began with the escape of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, which prompted a two-week manhunt.