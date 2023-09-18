Chester County to hold 2 town hall sessions to address prisoner escape, residents’ concerns

The Chester County Commissioners will hold the meetings to offer support, information on counseling, and more details on efforts to increase prison security.

    September 18, 2023
Residents in Chester County who were impacted by the massive 14-day manhunt for escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante will have the opportunity to voice their concerns during two upcoming town hall sessions.

The first will be held Monday night at Pocopson Elementary School.

The Chester County Commissioners will hold the meetings to offer support, information on counseling, and more details on efforts to increase prison security.

Cavalcante was captured Wednesday morning following an intense search.

During his time on the run, hundreds of law enforcement officers swarmed Chester County while Cavalcante evaded them. He broke into people’s homes, changed his appearance, stole property from others, and even stole a rifle before being caught.

The second town hall will be held on Wednesday night. Both sessions begin at 7 p.m.

