Philadelphia prison chief to leave job after string of prisoner deaths and escapes

The chief of the Philadelphia Department of Prisons is leaving the job after a series of prisoner deaths and escapes.

Blanche Carney, who has overseen the city’s four prisons and jails since 2016, told staffers in a letter on Monday that her last day will be April 5, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. A department spokesperson confirmed Carney’s impending retirement.

The city’s lockups have been dealing with surging violence and the escape of four prisoners in a span of six months last year.