Philly prison break review finds major security problems led to May escape

A few months before convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante dominated headlines with his nearly two-week-long run after escaping from Chester County Prison in September, Philadelphia prison officials were scrambling to recapture a pair of men who escaped from Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in May.

On Wednesday, a City Council committee heard more details about how that May escape happened and why it wasn’t noticed for nearly a full day.

Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney testified the two men were able to escape using a door with a new lock that wasn’t closed properly. She said the PICC escape is similar to a number of other incidents nationwide.

“We had two, Chester had one, Macon, Georgia had four. This is happening around the country more than we would like,” she said.

Carney said a major issue is staffing at her facilities.

“We have been obliterated by the pandemic, and we are challenged with trying to maintain a population that is static at 4,700-plus with a limited workforce that are dedicated and committed to coming.”