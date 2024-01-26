He was not handcuffed when he fled, police said, and it wasn’t known whether he was able to get out of his restraints or if he wasn’t restrained at all.

Police say Pryor was last seen heading from the area of 34th and Spruce streets to University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard.

Pryor was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, socks and slides. Police say he may have since taken off the sweatshirt.

He is 5’7″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

“We know from our investigation so far, looking at a lot of video, that he was able to go in and out of a few buildings in this area,” Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters. “Pryor was seen talking to people “asking for a phone … whatever he could do to leave the area.”

Pryor has been on the run for three days and is considered dangerous, police said. His defense attorney Paul DiMaio said his client “has always maintained his innocence,” even in his initial statement to police.

Police were searching the buildings and using canines to search large multi-level parking garages, but no lockdowns had been imposed, he said. Officers were also checking the homes of his relatives in other parts of the city, Vanore said.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Pryor’s arrest is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Shane Pryor is a dangerous and desperate individual and we will use every available resource to bring him back into custody,” said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal. “Anyone who is found assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In December, a judge denied his bit to have the case moved back to juvenile court, which could have something to do with his client’s decision to flee.

“He may have felt he wasn’t going to get a fair shake,” DiMaio said, adding, “He needs to turn himself in and he needs to do whatever we need to do to fight this case.”

Pryor’s mother is also urging her son to turn himself in.

“Just turn yourself in so it don’t get any worse than it has to be… mommy is fighting for you, I’ll always be fighting for you,” she said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911.