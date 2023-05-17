2nd man who escaped Philadelphia prison now in custody

Ameen Hurst, 18, is accused of committing four murders.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • May 17, 2023
A sign for the prison on the outside of the building.

Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man who escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7 was taken into custody, Action News has learned.

Ameen Hurst, 18, is accused of committing four murders. He has been on the run since his escape, but was taken into custody in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted about the capture: “Escapee Ameen Hurst was just taken into custody at 6100 Washington Ave without incident. Special thanks to all of our investigators and USMS Philadelphia for their tireless efforts.”

Nasir Grant, 24, was also able to escape from the facility but was captured last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

