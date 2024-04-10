Mayor Parker introduces new prisons commissioner, who says he’s ready to fix jail system

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Michael Resnick has been named Philadelphia’s new prisons commissioner.

Mayor Cherelle Parker made the announcement Wednesday during a public event at City Hall.

Parker said Resnick, who is already known to City Council, was the choice to run the city’s corrections system and fix the system’s funding ills.

“When you go downstairs to meet with members of the city council of Philadelphia,” Parker said, “they want very concrete plans about how you’re going to implement the dollars they are appropriating through their process.”