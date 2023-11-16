From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia police officers have reached a deal with the city on a one-year contract extension which includes a pay raise and a one-time bonus.

The one year deal starts in July 2024 and runs through June 2025. Officers will get a 5% pay raise effective July 1, as well as an $1,800 lump sum bonus.

The deal doesn’t change health benefits or pensions, but does include an extra $4.5 million dollars towards the retiree healthcare trust fund, according to an FOP union statement.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said the extension is a good thing for the department.

“It’s one of the things of letting our folks know they are appreciated,” Stanford said. “I know the FOP works hard to make sure our men and women have the best in regards to compensation and the best medical benefits and things of that nature.”

Stanford added the extension gives the incoming administration of Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker an opportunity to review the city’s financial health and best practices. She’ll have more time before needing to make a presentation to an arbitration panel which makes the final decision in police and firefighter contracts, he said.

“Any way that you can continue a good workflow is always positive. It’s one less thing the new administration has to worry about walking into the door. One less thing on the table to have to worry about.”

The binding arbitration provisions in both the police and fire department contracts prohibits either union from striking.

The FOP contract typically acts as a guideline for the other unions in the city, including firefighters and the blue and white collar workers unions, all of whose contracts are up next year.

In the past, a new mayoral administration has been given the courtesy of an extension of the contract for a year in order to make the discussions easier, but that courtesy sometimes comes with a price as with the pay increase for police.