‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to staff shortages, poor conditions at local jails

The correctional complex on State Road in Philadelphia.

The correctional complex on State Road in Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Inquirer last week reported 40% of posts were left unstaffed in the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, resulting in conditions that officers and detainees alike say are dangerous and inhumane. A video dated Sept. 30 shows a detainee at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility being brutally stabbed while no guard was on duty.

Blanche Carney, the Commissioner for Philadelphia Prisons, said Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers and prisons are being hit especially hard.

P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents feel about staff shortages and worsening conditions at Philly jails.

