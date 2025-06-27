From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Legislation directing money toward Delaware’s capital spending projects failed to garner enough support in the state Senate on Thursday, after enough Republicans withheld their approval to sink it. The move sets up a legislative showdown, with the last day of the session Monday.

The state Senate had already approved the $6.5 billion fiscal year 2026 budget and the one-time, $37 million supplemental spending bill before pulling their votes on the over $977 million capital improvement bill, also known as the bond bill. Because it’s an appropriations measure, it requires a three-quarters vote. It failed with 14 yes votes, two no’s and five not voting.

“As we enter the final days of session, there are still outstanding pieces of legislation that require further discussion and negotiation,” Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, said after the vote failed. “We believe the bond bill should be considered only after those discussions have taken place and a path forward has been established.”

Holding budget bills hostage has been a common way in recent years for the minority party to gain leverage over policy when passing legislation in the waning hours of a session. In 2018, the last day of session didn’t conclude until 8:30 a.m. the next day after House Republicans withheld their votes on the bond bill over their opposition to legislation raising the minimum wage, forcing a standoff that lasted for hours.

Pettyjohn said retaining the bill as the final piece of business ensures conversations happen in good faith. But a Senate Republican spokesperson would not say which bills the lawmakers want to have discussions on.