Bond bill taken hostage as Delaware Senate Republicans force end-of-session negotiations with Democrats
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s office says he’ll go through each line of the 440 pages of the three budget bills.
Legislation directing money toward Delaware’s capital spending projects failed to garner enough support in the state Senate on Thursday, after enough Republicans withheld their approval to sink it. The move sets up a legislative showdown, with the last day of the session Monday.
The state Senate had already approved the $6.5 billion fiscal year 2026 budget and the one-time, $37 million supplemental spending bill before pulling their votes on the over $977 million capital improvement bill, also known as the bond bill. Because it’s an appropriations measure, it requires a three-quarters vote. It failed with 14 yes votes, two no’s and five not voting.
“As we enter the final days of session, there are still outstanding pieces of legislation that require further discussion and negotiation,” Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, said after the vote failed. “We believe the bond bill should be considered only after those discussions have taken place and a path forward has been established.”
Holding budget bills hostage has been a common way in recent years for the minority party to gain leverage over policy when passing legislation in the waning hours of a session. In 2018, the last day of session didn’t conclude until 8:30 a.m. the next day after House Republicans withheld their votes on the bond bill over their opposition to legislation raising the minimum wage, forcing a standoff that lasted for hours.
Pettyjohn said retaining the bill as the final piece of business ensures conversations happen in good faith. But a Senate Republican spokesperson would not say which bills the lawmakers want to have discussions on.
The House passed the budget and one-time supplemental legislation earlier this week. The bond bill was a Senate bill, which was to be voted on first in the Senate and then in the House before being sent to the governor for his signature.
Former Gov. John Carney made a habit of inviting all of the General Assembly to his office in Legislative Hall and signing all of the budget bills after lawmakers gaveled out of session for the final time June 30 . However, a spokesperson for Gov. Matt Meyer would not commit that he would sign the bills similarly. When asked if he would sign the bills Monday, Director of Communications Mila Myles said Meyer would review all of the bills line by line. The three budget bills combined total 440 pages.
House Republican Caucus spokesman Joe Fulgham said the next year’s fiscal budget starts July 1.
“The capital and operating budgets are set, and no one in this building would be very happy about reopening either,” he said. “Not signing either would be a significant rebuff to the legislature.”
Senate and House Democrats and Republicans said they had not heard directly from the governor’s office that he was considering not signing any one of the bills if and when he receives them.
