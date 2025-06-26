From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer is arguing that party insiders shouldn’t pick the nominee to replace former state Rep. Stell Parker Selby. But Democratic party leaders say the wheels are already in motion, in accordance with state law, to choose a candidate. Legislation changing the law is languishing in committee.

Parker Selby, D-Milton, resigned from the House on Tuesday, triggering a special election for her seat in the very competitive House District 20, which could flip to Republican control.

The former Sussex County Democrat suffered a massive stroke in December, a state lawmaker confirmed to WHYY News. Parker Selby has not participated in session at all this year. Session ends Monday. Her status became a subject of concern after members of the media and the public noticed her continued absence.

Parker Selby referred to experiencing a medical emergency in the resignation letter she posted on Facebook listing it as the reason she was resigning, effective immediately. She was elected in 2022 as the first Black woman from Sussex County in Delaware history to serve in the House.

“Please know that I gave everything I had to this role, and I wanted more than anything to return to it,” she said. “But I also know when it’s time to let go – and to trust that the seeds planted over a lifetime of service will continue to grow.”

Under the law, the speaker of the House must issue a directive to the Delaware Department of Elections within 10 days of a vacancy in that chamber to order a special election. The election must occur 30 to 35 days later. A House spokeswoman said the speaker has not yet issued the writ.

Meyer, who praised Parker Selby’s life of public service, said he is asking, as he did in November 2024 to then Democratic State Party Chair Betsy Maron, for the party to change its rules so the nomination process was more inclusive to all Delaware Democrats.

“I’m eager to make sure we have a process that’s different than any process before,” Meyer said. “Both in the general election and when parties choose their candidate — it’s done quickly, but more importantly, inclusively. So it’s not a small number of insiders choosing who the candidates are.”