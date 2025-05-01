Delaware Gov. Meyer says he will eliminate state’s ‘electric vehicle mandate’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Former Gov. John Carney worked for nearly two years to mandate that Delaware car dealerships have an increasing number of new electric vehicles on their lots.

After several contentious public meetings and thousands of written comments, the vast majority opposing the mandate, the Carney administration adopted the controversial regulation in November 2023.

Starting with the 2027 model year, 43% of all new cars, SUVs and light trucks delivered to Delaware dealerships must be either fully electric or plug-in hybrid electric, the regulation stipulates. That percentage will ramp up to 82% for the 2032 model year.

Carney, who had originally sought to have 100% of new vehicles delivered to Delaware be electric by 2035, crowed about the benefits to the environment when the compromise rule was adopted.

“Over the next decade, Delaware will transition to a clean energy future to reduce pollution and take on climate change,” Carney said then. “Addressing transportation emissions is a critical part of that effort.”

Carney’s quest now appears to have been for naught.

New Gov. Matt Meyer, barely three months into his four-year term, told WHYY News this week he intends to scrap the rule.

“I’m not a strong believer in government mandates on consumers,” Meyer said during an interview. “The mechanism we take has yet to be determined, but I’m assuring Delawareans that the electric vehicle mandate will not go into effect.”

Meyer said he is a fan of zero-emission vehicles and noted that during his eight years as New Castle County executive before becoming governor, he oversaw the conversion of nearly half of the county’s fleet of non-police vehicles to electric vehicles.

Meyer said he just wants buyers to decide for themselves.

“I think that each Delaware family, Delawarean, each American should have a choice over what they want to buy and sellers should have a considerable choice on what they want to sell,” the governor said.

Meyer’s plan to reverse the mandate by fellow Democrat Carney comes as more and more Delawareans are buying electric vehicles.

State environmental protection officials recently said in a news release that while transportation constitutes “the state’s largest source of emissions” that harm air quality, electric vehicles made up 12% of new registrations in 2024, compared with 2% in 2020. That growth “is helping to drive the state toward its emission reduction goals,” the state’s release said.

The state is also continuing its program that provides rebates of up to $2,500 to buyers of electric vehicles, which is in addition to the federal rebate of up to $7,500. In 2024, the state paid $3.5 million in rebates to 1,677 vehicle buyers, state officials said.