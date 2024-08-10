From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Intense heat, busy travel schedules and an increase in accidents and injuries from summer activities are all having an impact on blood donations and supply.

Major organizations like the American Red Cross declared an emergency shortage earlier this month. Officials said donations were down 25% in July compared to the same time last year.

Ahead of the fall hurricane season, which has the potential for major disasters and trauma, public health experts are hoping that more people will answer the call to help restock local blood banks.

That’s exactly what Shardai LeMon, of New Castle, Delaware, did when she got a notification last week alerting her to the shortage. She donated blood Thursday at the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

“It makes me feel good,” LeMon said. “I’m a librarian, so I’m helping people on a small scale at the library — helping somebody with the books, helping somebody find information on a computer. And here I feel like I’m doing something on a bigger scale. Actually saving a life.”

About 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, but only 3% actually do so, data show.

Officials at the American Red Cross said extreme heat has canceled or shortened at least 100 blood drives nationally in the last month, including 13 in the Philadelphia area alone.