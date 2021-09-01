The American Red Cross has faced multiple blood shortages throughout the pandemic, and as an increase in COVID-19 cases coincides with an active hurricane season, the organization is worried about meeting demand.

People with sickle cell disease, a group of inherited disorders that affect red blood cells, are particularly affected by blood shortages. Sickle cell trait is most common in Black and Latino communities in the United States. Patients may have specific requirements for donated blood, may need emergency blood transfusions several times a year, or use regular blood transfusions to prevent life-threatening complications. During shortages, those with sickle cell may have to extend the time between their treatments, leading to increased emergency department visits and, in some cases, increased use of opioids to manage pain at home.

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and to support these individuals, the Red Cross and the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Crescent Foundation plan a joint blood drive Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Red Cross House, 4000 Powelton Ave.

“How can you support them? How can you help them? Well, you can do this: You can give blood. And that’s one of the biggest ways that you can support somebody who lives with sickle cell disease, because there’s life in the blood,” said Tahirah Austin-Muhammad, co-founder of the Crescent Foundation.