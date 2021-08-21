For years, national medical guidelines have defined anemia differently for patients who are Black. Notably, over the years researchers and clinicians have observed significantly lower levels of iron in Black women.

Anemia, or low red blood cell count, is even more common during pregnancy because the body has to supply enough iron for itself and the developing baby. To account for the lower blood count levels among Black patients, doctors have used lower cutoffs to define when a Black patient can be considered anemic (compared to patients of other races) and subsequently receive treatment for the condition.

For at least the past decade, the guideline from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG, said that pregnant people were considered anemic if their hemoglobin level was less than 11 in the third trimester. “But for Black women, that cutoff could be 10.2,” said Rebecca Feldman Hamm, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Hamm said some doctors and health systems are now worried that race-based guidelines like this one may be exacerbating preexisting health disparities. In 2019, Black women were already 50% more likely to give birth prematurely than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Hamm noted that Black patients are more likely to be anemic at the time of delivery than white patients are.

Prior to 2018, Penn Medicine did not have a standardized guideline for treatment of antepartum anemia. “[In 2018,] we created a guideline at Penn based on the ACOG recommendations around anemia and pregnancy to try and increase utilization and treatment for women,” said Hamm. “And we used different race-based cutoffs.”

But shortly after implementing the race-based guideline for anemia, Hamm said she and her team quickly saw potential negative effects. So she and some colleagues wanted to analyze whether the new guideline was affecting Black patients and their birth outcomes.

After looking at the records of 1,300 patients, self-identified Black patients who had no diagnosed anemia (with the race-based cutoff) during pregnancy were 65% more likely to have anemia at time of delivery compared to non-Black patients. The researchers also saw that both Black and non-Black patients who had less than 11 grams per deciliter (g/dL) hemoglobin at delivery had higher odds of requiring a blood transfusion. The findings are published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.