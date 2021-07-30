How a clinical tool meant to predict kidney function could be hurting Black patients

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

For years, Nichole Jefferson battled a series of health problems as she juggled a stressful job in the tech industry while raising her daughter. Then, in 2003, she wasn’t feeling well and went to a hospital with what she thought was a really bad case of the flu.

“So when I went to the emergency room … I was told, `You have to start dialysis immediately because your kidneys have shut down,’” Jefferson recalled. “I was like, `Wait, what? What are we talking about? Are you serious?’”

Jefferson did dialysis for a number of years before she was able to get a kidney transplant in 2008. And she did well for years after that. But transplanted kidneys typically last for about 10 years. So, close to a decade later, she started feeling ill again, in a way that felt familiar, like her transplanted kidney was shutting down.

“So I begged my doctor to do a biopsy, and he kept saying no because it wasn’t warranted,” said Jefferson. “And I said, `Well, I’ll pay cash out of pocket. I just have a feeling.’”

She and her doctor went back and forth for about six months until he finally gave in. And when the biopsy results came back, they showed that 90% of her transplanted kidney was scarred and not functioning correctly. So once again, Jefferson had to get on waitlists for a kidney transplant at hospitals in her region. She recalled trying to get on a list at a top hospital in Minnesota.

“And they said, ‘We can’t put you on the list because your kidney function is not down far enough,’” Jefferson said.

In the United States, a single number determines whether you’re eligible for a kidney transplant. For the last two decades, a clinical laboratory test called eGFR — which stands for estimated glomerular filtration rate — has been used to evaluate how efficiently a person’s kidneys remove creatinine, a waste product they filter out of blood.

The eGFR equation reports a score based on measured creatinine levels while also considering a patient’s age and gender. But that day, Jefferson learned the equation was different for her because she’s Black.

What is glomerular filtration rate?

To understand Jefferson’s dilemma, you have to understand a little bit about what kidneys actually do. Healthy kidneys filter about a half-cup of blood every minute, removing waste and extra fluid out of the body via urine. When that filtration function isn’t working, over time there are some telltale signs: swollen feet, nausea, cramps, back pain. When doctors want to assess a patient’s kidney function, they have to check in on the glomeruli, a network of small blood vessels that are responsible for filtering that waste out. And the rate at which they filter the blood is called the glomerular filtration rate, or GFR.

“To actually measure GFR is very difficult because you have to collect a series of blood measurements as well as urine measurements,” said Amaka Eneanya, a nephrologist and assistant professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Eneanya said that though GFR is considered the gold-standard measurement for kidney function, it is very time-consuming to collect. It could take an overnight hospital admission to measure. But thankfully, she said, one of the kidney’s other jobs is to reabsorb all the fluid we need to retain in our body and release the rest of the waste and extra fluid through our urine.

So for years, nephrologists have used estimated glomerular filtration rate, or eGFR, equations and looked at one specific waste product in the blood — serum creatinine — in addition to age, sex, and race, to estimate kidney function so doctors can make snapshot decisions about someone’s kidney without the hassle of directly measuring the filtration rate.

But in American medicine, there are only two race variables for these equations, Black and non-Black. And a growing number of kidney experts say that’s a problem.

How did “Black race” become part of the estimating equation?

In the 1990s, Andrew Levey was leading a research project called the modified diet in renal disease (MDRD) study. It looked at people with kidney disease to try to see whether low-protein diets and lower blood pressure goals could slow worsening of the disease. The study had about 1,600 participants and collected their gold-standard kidney function measurements — think constant blood and urine measurements — and their serum creatinine measurements.

“And we realized that we had thousands of observations where we could relate the observed serum creatinine to the measured GFR, and that could help doctors in practice because they’re used to just dealing with creatinine alone,” said Levey, who is currently the chief emeritus in the division of nephrology at Tufts Medical Center.

It was a huge moment for kidney medicine. For the first time ever, researchers were able to compare gold-standard GFR with serum creatinine in patients to see just how well creatinine could predict measured GFR. And in doing that, a clearer picture emerged.

“And the other things that we found that made the biggest difference in the level of creatinine for the same GFR were the age, the sex, and the race of the patient,” Levey said.

Creatinine is essentially a breakdown of muscle in the blood. And Levey and his researchers found that, while easy to measure, on its own it wasn’t a reliable index of true kidney function.

If you’re biologically female, on average you’re less muscular than your male counterparts. Older people tend to be more frail than young people. Eating a high-protein diet or bodybuilding — all these things could affect the amount of creatinine in your blood independent of your real kidney function.

So researchers quickly realized that if they wanted to create an equation that would best estimate the kidney’s filtration rate, creatinine alone wasn’t gonna cut it.

Age, sex, and weight were important, but so was race.

“And they found that Black participants in that study, compared to white participants at the same measured GFR or kidney function, had higher levels of serum creatinine,” said nephrologist Amaka Eneanya.

Higher creatinine levels — more waste product in the blood — typically meant worse kidney function. But this study also showed that creatinine was influenced by things such as how much meat someone ate and how muscular a person was.

For the equations to better predict the gold-standard measurement observed in Black study participants, the researchers introduced a multiplication factor for Black patients that increased their kidney function to make up for those higher levels of serum creatinine in their blood — which at the time researchers attributed to Black people being more muscular than white people, a theory later debunked.

But Eneanya said this Black multiplication factor can have serious life-or-death consequences because it can determine how soon a patient gets a new kidney.

“We’re assigning Black patients to have better kidney function, so there’s a delay in terms of when they can actually get referred to be evaluated for a kidney transplant,” Eneanya said.

Use of race in kidney care met with early criticism

There was pushback against this race adjustment right from the start. Experts, including Levey himself, said the study had a lot of issues. According to Levey, the study only included people with kidney disease, so not very many healthy people. It had a small proportion of Black people in the study cohort. And It didn’t have very many people who were elderly.

And Eneanya said the study didn’t really include people of other races.

“There weren’t a high number, for instance, of Asian participants or Latinx and Hispanic participants,” Eneanya said. “And so they kind of lumped all of those participants together with the white participants. So it really became a Black versus non-Black investigation for these studies.”

And critics of this study say one of its biggest issues was that the researchers never identified why there was this observable difference in serum creatinine between the Black and white people participating.

“That’s the million-dollar question to this day,” said Eneanya. “What they said was … that Black people had higher serum creatinine levels because they’re more muscular than other individuals, other racial groups, and they use very weak and flawed studies to support this assertion.”

Those notions go back to slavery, Eneanya said, when Black enslaved people were seen as biologically inferior to white people. So the criticism mounted. And in the early 2000s, Levey redid the study with funding from the National Institutes of Health. He and a team of researchers formed a group called CKD-EPI. This time, Asian and Hispanic people still made up a very small proportion of those studied, less than 5%, but Black people now made up 30% of the cohort. It was also a much larger study cohort, with close to 8,000 participating, and a range of healthy people as well as people with chronic diseases were included.

And in this new and improved study, Black participants, on average, still had higher levels of serum creatinine than non-Black patients.

When those results were published in 2009, the equation was adopted widely across U.S. health systems as one of the standard ways to estimate kidney function, and the number continues to be adjusted for race to this day.

This calculation, this number, is what stood in Nichole Jefferson’s path when she was trying to get listed for a kidney transplant at a hospital in Minnesota.