History of hepatitis C and the Vietnam War

Viral hepatitis C wasn’t officially identified and named until 1989. People primarily become infected from blood-to-blood contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Injection drug use is a leading cause of new cases today in Philadelphia, city health experts said, but people can still get it from contaminated needles in health care settings, tattoos and piercings, unprotected sex and at birth if the mother has the virus.

“And then there are folks who we talk to and we have no idea how they got it, because they got it decades ago,” Kuncio said.

During the Vietnam War, some reports indicate that soldiers may have also become infected through blood transfusions, unsanitized medical equipment or sharing items like razors that came in contact with blood.

Between 2.4 and 4 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic hepatitis C, according to estimates in recent years. Federal data shows that veterans enrolled in health care at the VA have a higher rate of infection — about 5.4% of veterans nationally — compared to the general population.

Hepatitis C can be asymptomatic for years or even decades, Kuncio said, so some veterans who became infected during the war likely never knew they were sick. By the time symptoms like jaundice did appear, there may have already been significant damage to the liver.

“Once that damage starts to accumulate, they can develop cirrhosis, fibrosis, cancer and, in some cases, death,” Kuncio said.

That’s why testing is crucial, she said. The CDC recommends universal screening for all adults at least once in their lifetime, and among pregnant women with each pregnancy. More frequent testing is recommended for people who inject drugs or who regularly get hemodialysis for medical conditions like renal failure.

Specific groups like Vietnam War veterans and baby boomers, born between 1945 and 1965, have been targeted for testing because of a lack of screening in earlier years when they may have unknowingly become infected.

“Unfortunately, we know that not all of these folks have been screened,” Kuncio said, “and really should be seeking out these screenings and their providers should be prioritizing it, because they might be at the tail end of having it for decades at this point.”