How Jefferson Health went from $78M in the red to turning a profit

While the COVID-19 pandemic began roughly five years ago, its influence on the economy and patient decisions has lingered.

“Folks weighing whether they come in or not [for elective procedures],” Mordach said.

What patients decide to do really matters – net patient service revenue accounted for $6.3 billion of that $9.9 billion in revenue at Jefferson Health in fiscal year 2024.

Nationwide, patients are increasingly returning to hospital systems for these non-emergency surgeries and other outpatient care, according to a healthcare utilization tracker created by The Kaiser Family Foundation, now known as KFF.

For example, during the second quarter of 2020, health care services spending by patients contracted by 6.6% compared to second quarter 2019. While there’s been peaks and valleys since then, health care utilization has mostly increased, the KFF tracker shows.

The financial struggles over the past four years at Jefferson Health were attributed to COVID-19 trends, Mordach, the financial executive said.

“A lot of choppiness on volume and access with COVID,” he said.

Since then, there’s been strong demand for outpatient surgery between 2023 and 2024 — about a 3% increase.

“Our physician visits are up almost 4%, so our top line volume [is] strong,” he said. “The university had good strong enrollment, [the] health plan [business] was strong.”

This financial data includes the performance across 18 hospitals, a university and a health insurance company. So on paper, Jefferson Health is really an overarching ‘holding company,’ which refers to all of its individual businesses under the system.

But in practice, Mordach said leadership promotes an active management style.

“We’re not a holding company. We’re really an operating company and our CEO really demonstrates that, and encourages that we’re not sitting around,” he said. “We get out to all our locations and make sure we see what’s going on and listen to our teams.”

To make such sweeping changes, the CEO created an executive team responsible for their area of expertise, which included financial accountability. There were 30 different operational initiatives that each had an ‘executive sponsor,’ from clinical to academic to the insurance health plan.

“Every one had an executive leader or two assigned, with the hope that we could see additional benefits whether its revenue or expenses,” Mordach said.

For example, patients aren’t spending any extra time in hospital beds if there’s no medical reason, which reduces the length of hospital stays.

“That efficiency of that length of stay is tremendous where you don’t have to add any more staff. And on top of that, we’re able to reduce contract labor,” he said. “We did a tremendous job of improving the clinical teams. It allows us to use that bed a little quicker. We’re able to see more patients using the same beds and it really helps a lot.”