New report finds high numbers of Philadelphians are living with hepatitis C and hepatitis B

Hepatitis infections are at high rates in Philadelphia, according to a new report that sheds light on incidence rates in different neighborhoods. Since 2021, an estimated total of 77,273 Philadelphia residents have been diagnosed with either chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C – with hepatitis C seeing a higher prevalence.

This data is summarized in the new annual public health report, released by the city’s Department of Public Health Division of Disease Control. The report found hepatitis is prevalent in almost every Philadelphia county zip code.

The department estimates that 52,640 residents are living with chronic hepatitis C, while only 1.5% of residents (24,633) are believed to be diagnosed with chronic hepatitis B. The report also shows that 164 deaths among city residents were caused by chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

There have been 1,620 newly reported chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C cases over the last two years, despite new infections steadily declining since 2013.

Danica Kuncio, viral hepatitis program manager at the city’s Department of Public Health, said that the number of Philadelphians living with chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C is “profound.”

Kuncio also said that the city has not fully accounted for unreported hepatitis cases, which if confirmed, could mean the actual numbers are even higher.

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen more than 50,000 people testing positive,” said Danica Kuncio, viral hepatitis program manager at the city’s Department of Public Health. “And these are just the individuals who’ve been tested.”

Hepatitis B and hepatitis C transmission occurs through direct contact with blood or other bodily fluids of a person who is infected. Its main symptom causes inflammation and eventually severe damage to the liver, which can cause fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, or even death.

Both viruses can be spread through sexual contact or sharing of a syringe needle. Hepatitis can also be transmitted from mother to baby at birth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that infants receive the hepatitis B vaccine at 6-18 months of age.