Over time, newer medications known as direct oral coagulants have proven to show superior outcomes, cost effectiveness, safety, and patient adherence compared to warfarin. But when Essien and fellow researchers looked at the kind of anticoagulants patients of color were prescribed in the VA system, they found that Black, Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native patients were less likely to receive those newer, more effective — and now standard-of-care — blood thinners.

In a system like the VA in which patients have complete access to care, Magnani said, there shouldn’t be a patient-level barrier that impedes individual access to care. But he and fellow researchers still found enormous treatment disparities by race for stroke prevention in a chronic condition.

“I think that we’re seeing the downstream effects of social inequities and structural racism that are broadly a part of our society,” said Magnani. “So we are not able to assess, for instance, individuals’ proximity to care, individuals’ relationships with their physicians and how they engage in receiving care, attitudes, and the treatment differences by race among the providers themselves.”

Magnani stressed that uniform access to medications does not mean uniform access to care. He said there may be individual and system-level barriers that preclude people from having access to care.

“For instance, if people live in neighborhoods where there is less access to transportation or they themselves have barriers because of their work, because of their own financial constraints or other competing social demands, then their access to care may be limited,” said Magnani. “In turn, they may be less likely to be referred for an ambulatory evaluation where atrial fibrillation can be diagnosed and subsequently treated.”

According to Essien, additional study and qualitative interviews with patients and doctors are needed to further understand what may be driving the racial differences in treatment. On the provider level, he said, there may be implicit or unconscious bias at play.

“When we think about [a patient’s] ability to start newer therapies … we wonder, do they have the financial support, do they have the caregiver support, or are they going to be able to tolerate this new treatment?” said Essien. “These are decisions that we quickly make on a dime, and we really do have varying ways that we make those decisions depending on the way a patient looks in front of us.”

And most likely, system-level barriers like a patient’s likelihood of getting referred to a cardiologist or patient access to top medical specialists play a role. Essien said he believes there is an opportunity for future research to include interviews with patients and doctors to learn what happens in the exam room, which treatments doctors are offering patients, and whether patients are accepting those recommended treatment options.

Support for WHYY’s coverage on health equity issues comes from the Commonwealth Fund.