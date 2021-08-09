When Carrie Z. Morales began her residency in the Department of Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, she started to notice something.

“What we were seeing is people showing up in the emergency department who had really long courses with a surgical disease,” said Morales. “And a lot of our patients are undocumented immigrants, and they would just come to the emergency department and then get turned away and told to follow up with a surgeon in an outpatient manner.”

Morales said the vast majority of those patients were uninsured and would not have had access to a surgeon because of their insurance status. As a result, she said, they kept returning to the ER for surgical care until the course of the disease got really bad.

“Like they got an infection and they had to have an emergency surgery, which we know has a much higher morbidity and mortality,” said Morales. “And then [they would] stay in the hospital, get IV and antibiotics. It’s a pretty dangerous situation.”

To meet this need, Penn Medicine recently launched a new center to help vulnerable patients gain access to surgical care. It’s called the Center for Surgical Health, a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary center, housed in the Department of Surgery, that will provide a new access point to high-quality surgical care for patients who typically depend on the emergency room for treatment.