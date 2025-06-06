From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Capital Health shut down its Trenton satellite emergency room Thursday, citing structural issues with an adjoining building.

Officials with the health system were notified Wednesday by “structural engineers, architects, and demolition experts” that the problem is a threat to the integrity and safety of the building that was home to Capital Health – East Trenton, the former St. Francis Medical Center, according to a press release. Later that day, the outpatient clinic was closed. The emergency room stopped accepting patients at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Capital Health advised patients seeking emergency or acute care service to visit their two other hospitals — Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell. Patients seeking outpatient services are being diverted to other facilities.

Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health, said they are “deeply frustrated and disappointed” by what caused the satellite facility to shutter abruptly.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly to preserve services in the city and at this location,” he said. “With the former St. Francis location no longer safe for us to occupy, we will be working to identify the best path forward to ensure Trentonians, and those in close proximity to this location, have continued access to the care they need.”