Capital Health closes East Trenton ER operations, citing structural problems with neighboring building
Capital Health - East Trenton served the immediate community around the former St. Francis Medical Center. Patients are being diverted to other hospitals in the network.
Capital Health shut down its Trenton satellite emergency room Thursday, citing structural issues with an adjoining building.
Officials with the health system were notified Wednesday by “structural engineers, architects, and demolition experts” that the problem is a threat to the integrity and safety of the building that was home to Capital Health – East Trenton, the former St. Francis Medical Center, according to a press release. Later that day, the outpatient clinic was closed. The emergency room stopped accepting patients at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Capital Health advised patients seeking emergency or acute care service to visit their two other hospitals — Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell. Patients seeking outpatient services are being diverted to other facilities.
Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health, said they are “deeply frustrated and disappointed” by what caused the satellite facility to shutter abruptly.
“Our staff has worked tirelessly to preserve services in the city and at this location,” he said. “With the former St. Francis location no longer safe for us to occupy, we will be working to identify the best path forward to ensure Trentonians, and those in close proximity to this location, have continued access to the care they need.”
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the city confirmed to the New Jersey Department of Health that there was no formal determination or assessment made about the building.
“Following this exchange, we dispatched a city inspector to the site to evaluate the structure,” Gusciora said. “This raises important and urgent questions, which we are actively pursuing with both Capital Health and” the state Health Department.
Capital Health took over St. Francis Medical Center in 2022. As part of the merger, the state mandated the hospital system to operate a primary family health clinic and women’s OB-GYN clinic on the site, in addition to running a standalone emergency room.
When St. Francis shut down, Capital Health Regional Medical Center became Trenton’s only hospital.
Gusciora said he shares the disappointment and concerns of the community regarding the sudden closure of the East Trenton emergency room.
“Although the facility in question has been functioning as a medical arts clinic … it has filled a vital gap in our community’s healthcare landscape,” Gusciora said. “Its abrupt closure leaves many without nearby access to care, and that is unacceptable.”
Charles L. Davis II, CEO of the Henry J. Austin Health Center, said they will continue to work with community partners “in any way that promotes and supports the health of our citizenry.”
