St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official.

Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient services under a new name, Capital Health — East Trenton.

The hospital’s closure means more work for the Trenton Health Team, according to executive director Greg Paulson, who said informing the community on where to seek medical services will continue well beyond the overnight transition.

“We’re really working hard to share information with our community at this point,” Paulson said. “Our community engagement team will be working very closely with community groups to make sure that their experiences and their perspectives are shared back with Capital Health.”