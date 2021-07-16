At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Dr. Elinore Kaufman says, there was evidence from colleagues around the world that patients undergoing elective surgeries and other medical procedures had more complications and challenges if they also had COVID-19. Kaufman is an assistant professor in the Division of Trauma, Surgical Critical Care, and Emergency Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. And she says she and her team of trauma surgeons wanted to know if this was also true for their injured patients.

“Those of us who have been taking care of injured patients over the last year and a half started to have the inkling that when people have those two combined problems at once, they might have additional challenges,” said Kaufman. “And unfortunately, we found out that [they do].”

According to new research conducted by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, patients in trauma centers across the state of Pennsylvania who also tested positive for the virus had six times higher risk of death than patients with similar injuries who did not have the virus. The researchers conducted a retrospective study of 15,550 patients admitted to Pennsylvania trauma centers from March 21 to July 31, 2020. (Of those 15,550 patients, 8,170 had been tested for the virus).

In addition to increased mortality among trauma patients, the virus also increased the risk of complications such as renal failure and intensive care unit admission among people with injuries from car crashes, falls, or other accidents, or who were victims of violent injuries such as gunshot and stab wounds.

“Many of our patients are at risk for things like pneumonia and difficulty breathing, for developing other kinds of infections and problems related to blood clots,” said Kaufman, the lead author. “That’s where the COVID-19 comes into play [because] the presence of that infection made people’s bodies more vulnerable to all those secondary problems that people can get when they’re injured.”