From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For bird lovers, it’s like the Super Bowl, the Kentucky Derby and New Years Eve all rolled into one big event.

New Jersey Audubon’s World Series of Birding, or WSB, is held every year on the second Saturday in May, a time when many birds are making their spring migration.

“New Jersey is a great place to do this because it has all these great habitats and ecosystems and different regions packed into one small place,” said Tom Reed, migration counts coordinator for New Jersey Audubon’s Cape May Bird Observatory.

The 24-hour event raises money for conservation and focuses attention on the habitat needs of migrating birds. This year, it featured 90 teams of 487 birders who fanned out across the Garden State to identify as many species as possible through sight and sound.

Brett Ewald, director of the CMBO, has been birding since he was 6. He said some of the teams participating are “level-one” and super-competitive.

“It’s to the point where people don’t want to share their routes, and what the different teams are doing, especially if there’s returning teams, maybe knowing a hot spot to go to that the other team doesn’t,” he said.

Reed said teams carefully plan for the WSB throughout the year.

“The teams that are super, super serious and cover the whole state, they have a whole spreadsheet, minute by minute, for 24 hours straight. As soon as they’ve detected the bird and it’s on their list, it’s like it doesn’t exist the rest of the day, it’s just on to the next, the next, the next thing,” he said.

“This competitive side of birding makes it fun, to see if you can test yourself,” said Ewald. “It’s stretching yourself as a birder.”