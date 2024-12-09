From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting Monday night, Pennsylvania’s Department of General Services will begin its annual Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program to provide safer walkways around the complex.

From 5–7 p.m., Pennsylvania Capitol Police will explode shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting on the grounds. The U.S. Department of Agriculture–approved methods are non-lethal and not harmful to people, crows, other animals or the environment.

The program helps reduce slipping hazards on the capitol grounds’ sidewalks due to the increased amount of crow waste that can accumulate, especially in wet weather. The program also helps reduce the damage from crow waste to the area’s buildings.

While there’s no set end date for the program, it’s expected to continue for a few months until the crows have been effectively dispersed. People hearing any loud noises or whistling should not be alarmed when the program starts.