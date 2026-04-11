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New Jersey flaunts the bright yellow goldfinch as its state bird. Delaware has its Blue Hen.

The red cardinal, the overachiever of all state birds, is claimed by Virginia and six other states.

And Pennsylvania? Well, it’s the only U.S. state without a designated state bird. But that could soon change.

About 100 years after the General Federation of Women’s Clubs petitioned states to designate state birds — and flowers — the Keystone state could finally get its own designated bird — or, sort of.

State lawmakers have introduced legislation to assign the scarlet tanager as the state’s official “migratory bird.”

The colorful songbird makes its way from South America to Pennsylvania to breed in the state’s forests.

“Does that mean we’re in a situation where we still don’t have a state bird?” said David Toews, a biology professor at Pennsylvania State University who has researched song birds.

Pennsylvanians claimed the ruffed grouse as the state’s official “game bird.” Bird enthusiasts say they are happy about adding a “migratory bird.”

“There’s a lot of love for the grouse. There’s a long history of conservation and hunting culture in Pennsylvania. It’s the sort of logo of the Game Commission,” Toews said. “I don’t think anyone wants to knock the grouse off its pedestal, but if there’s room for two, I would say the scarlet tanager is an absolutely wonderful bird, deserving to be a pair for Pennsylvania.”

What is a scarlet tanager?

Each spring, scarlet tanagers travel from South America to the eastern United States and parts of Canada to breed, before migrating back in early fall.

An estimated 13% of the breeding population of scarlet tanagers is found in Pennsylvania, mostly in the state’s large forests. In the Philadelphia region, they can be found in Wissahickon Valley Park and Pennypack Park.