Pa. wants to reduce vehicle collisions with animals using wildlife corridors

On cold rainy nights, volunteers for the Heritage Conservancy in Bucks County help hundreds of frogs and salamanders cross busy roads to reach their breeding habitat.

Flashlights in hand, the volunteers try to help these cold-blooded amphibians move quickly before the next car rolls around the corner.

Amphibians must travel to vernal pools each spring to breed and grow their populations. However, drivers are often unable to see these small creatures, and researchers estimate that thousands are killed by vehicles each year during these crossings across the country.

The Heritage Conservancy isn’t able to save all the salamanders and frogs, however.

“Some of these species only live in very small geographic areas now. They’re not going to be able to breed with each other if they’re so isolated,” said Tyler Kovacs, a conservation biologist at the organization. “So, we need to be able to connect these populations together, or there’s no chance of them surviving in the future.”

Wildlife corridors could cut down on vehicle collisions

Pennsylvania’s amphibians and other animals may soon get the help they need. The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced last week plans to establish a working group that will be tasked with finding ways to connect habitats that are currently split by roads.

The plan is the result of 2023 legislation that directed the state to evaluate solutions to habitat fragmentation and wildlife-vehicle collisions.

“As the climate changes, all kinds of plants, animals, and biota need pathways to move safely,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn said during a state budget hearing last week.