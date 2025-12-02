What to do if you find injured, sick or orphaned wildlife in Philadelphia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It can be hard for a bird with a broken wing, an orphaned baby squirrel or a sick opossum to survive in the wild. But there are wildlife rehabilitation centers such as the Schuylkill Center or Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center that help injured and sick animals get back on their paws or claws.

“Our goal is to take injured, orphaned, sick or otherwise in distress wild animals and get them nursed back to health,” said Sydney Glisan, director of wildlife rehabilitation at the Schuylkill Center Wildlife Clinic in Upper Roxborough. “So that they can go back out into the wild and thrive back out there.”

Some animals can carry rabies and other diseases. Before you try to help an animal, contact the Schuylkill Center or the Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center. An expert can help you determine whether the animal needs help and, if so, how to proceed in a way that is safe for you and the animal.