Raccoon runs rampant through Philadelphia airport baggage claim

Some travelers at Philadelphia International Airport got quite the surprise on Tuesday evening.

While passengers were waiting for their bags, a raccoon entered the baggage chute.

Video captured the critter scurrying away as travelers remained in shock near “Baggage Claim B/C” around 7:30 p.m.

Sara Higgins watched it all happen as she stood with her husband and three daughters.

“We could see its tail and we’re like, ‘That is a live animal! What is it?'” recalled Higgins.

The family is visiting from Australia. Higgins and her daughters have been enjoying their summer vacation in the Maryland area. Her husband, Darryl Pereira, arrived Tuesday night on a flight from Los Angeles.

“I was expecting a surprise from them when I arrived, but I didn’t expect that,” Pereira said of the raccoon.

Higgins says the raccoon was trying to make its way back down the ramp of the luggage chute when the conveyor belt started moving.

“It would be like you would walk down an escalator that was going up,” Higgins said of the raccoon’s failed attempt to get back down the chute.

Unable to go back down, the raccoon jumped onto the metal part of the luggage carousel, scurried around, and jumped off. The raccoon then ran around before hiding under a vending machine.

No injuries were reported.