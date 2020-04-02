Coronavirus shutdown reveals inequity of student internet access across Pa.

When the coronavirus shutdown hit Pennsylvania public schools, Cathy Keegan felt ready.

As superintendent of the Milton Area School District in central Pennsylvania, she’d already bought enough laptops and tablets so that each of her roughly 2,000 students had a personal device.

They seemed well positioned for the statewide pivot to virtual learning.

“We thought, ‘Wow, this is great. We at least are ready with devices and a hybrid learning model and students being familiar with online learning tools,’” said Keegan.

Then her district hit the internet-access wall.

Milton realized that a combined 240 students and teachers had no internet connections at home. Officials decided to buy hotspot devices for each of those households, but that plan presented its own problems.

Wireless providers used to offer hotspot hardware for free, Keegan said — as long as the district committed to a year of internet service for each new device. But with the coronavirus outbreak fueling demand for at-home internet access, prices skyrocketed and supply evaporated.

“As we called vendors to purchase hotspots, if we even blinked and a couple of minutes went by, those hotspots were sold and gone,” Keegan said.

Wireless hotspots, it turns out, have quickly become the hand sanitizer of the technological world. Congressional Democrats sought government aid for school districts purchasing the devices, but the final relief bill out of D.C. didn’t include a subsidy for hotspots.

The Milton Area School District ended up buying 140 devices from a pair of companies that connect consumers with used hotspot dealers — spending as much as $200 a device. The district also invested $4,650 to recognifigure Wi-FI access points so that families could drive into a school parking lot, if needed, and download assignments.

All told, the district estimates it’s already spent about $20,000 on technology upgrades designed to ensure that every family can get online — with more bills to come as usage increases.

“We’re doing our very best to be present for our students and to follow a directive to continue education,” Keegan said. “We think it’s important.”