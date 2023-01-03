Pennsylvania Education Coronavirus Pandemic

Philly, Camden schools to temporarily return to mandatory masking

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 2, 2023
Students wearing masks

Students wearing masks at Camden High School in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

When students and teachers at two area school districts return to class this week, they will be required to wear masks.

The School District of Philadelphia will require face coverings from Jan. 3 through Jan. 13.

The district says it is mandating masks as a way of protecting students and employees after holiday gatherings.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

School officials said this move is being made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses and to maintain in-person learning.

The Camden City School District will also require masks.

Masks will be required in Camden schools from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate