N.J. short at least 60,000 hospital beds, model says

An updated projection released Thursday by researchers at Rutgers-Camden predicted that bed shortages could begin in Morris County as early as next week, with other counties following closely behind.

There’s already evidence of that happening at individual hospitals. Doctors at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck have described their workplace as a “war zone,” and CarePoint Health, which operates three hospitals in Hudson County, says it is on the verge of running out of ventilators.

The timing of the shortages — whether next week or later — depends on the effectiveness of the strict social distancing policies the governor has put in place, according to the study.

If those policies succeed at slowing the spread of the virus, hospitals in Morris County would still be the first to be overwhelmed, but not until late April at the earliest, the study predicts. Bergen County, which is at the epicenter of New Jersey’s outbreak, could see bed shortages beginning in late May.

While the idea of hospitals running out of space at any date is alarming, a delay would buy hospitals valuable time to increase their stock of ventilators and other critical equipment needed to care for COVID-19 patients.

According to the Rutgers-Camden model, New Jersey could be at least 60,000 hospital beds short across all the counties combined. But its creators added that a hospital bed shortage is not a foregone conclusion.

“We do know that extreme social distancing measures (as implemented in China and South Korea) can flatten the curve completely, so that hospitals never reach capacity,” they wrote in their research brief. “However, we also know that even stay-at-home orders do not completely flatten the curve (as demonstrated in Italy prior to March 25).”