Second coronavirus death reported in Delaware
The second person in the state to die from coronavirus is an 86-year-old man who lived in a long-term care facility in Newark.
The resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor home in Newark had underlying medical conditions, state health officials said. Another six residents in that facility have also been diagnosed with coronavirus.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of this individual’s death,” said Kara Odom Walker, secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services. “The population who lives in these facilities are at the greatest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions.”
She said this incident highlights the need for all long-term care centers in the state to follow strict screening protocols for anyone coming into the facility.
On March 13, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued strong measures to protect workers and residents at long-term care centers. Those measures include restricting all visitors, except for circumstances like end-of-life situations. CMS also recommended limiting all group activities including communal dining, and restricting all volunteers and non-essential workers.
Odom Walker said the state is working with the Newark facility to ensure resident and staff safety.
Earlier Thursday, the state announced its first death related to coronavirus.
A 66-year-old man with underlying health conditions died at an out-of-state hospital, health officials said. It’s not clear how the man contracted the virus.
Delaware had gone longer than neighboring states before reporting a coronavirus death, but Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said today’s announcement is a “tragic reminder” of how dangerous this virus is. She said it reinforces the need for everyone to stay home, especially to help older residents and those with chronic health conditions.
Delaware has 143 cases of coronavirus as of late Thursday. There are 91 cases in New Castle County, 19 in Kent County and 33 in Sussex County. Fifteen patients are hospitalized.