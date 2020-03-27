Second coronavirus death reported in Delaware

The second person in the state to die from coronavirus is an 86-year-old man who lived in a long-term care facility in Newark.

The resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor home in Newark had underlying medical conditions, state health officials said. Another six residents in that facility have also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this individual’s death,” said Kara Odom Walker, secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services. “The population who lives in these facilities are at the greatest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions.”

She said this incident highlights the need for all long-term care centers in the state to follow strict screening protocols for anyone coming into the facility.