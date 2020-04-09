Del. realtors get creative to sell homes while keeping a distance during coronavirus

People are still buying and selling homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the real estate industry is taking measures to protect everyone involved, while offering service to those who need to move.

The Delaware Association of Realtors put out 32 recommendations to realtors in the state about how to do their jobs safely during the pandemic.

The list includes eliminating in-person showings — which have dropped between 50 and 60% — working from home, completing paperwork electronically and basic safety measures like wearing gloves, hand washing and sanitizing.

“If we stop real estate altogether, it’s almost like the state comes to a screeching halt. People have jobs, and they have to move. Military people have to come here. If you’re on orders, you’re considered essential personnel,” said DAR President Beau Zebley. “We’re being responsible. We’re practicing social distancing. We’re trying to only show houses for people who have to move now.”

Realtors have also put measures in place to protect clients, such as giving sellers the option to temporarily take their homes off the market during the pandemic, allowing homes to become active again as soon as the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted. So far, about 10% of Delaware homes have this status, Zebley said. DAR also suggests realtors create a written consensus in their agreement of sale documents to accommodate delays in transactions.

About 10% of listings have been withdrawn indefinitely over the past two weeks, Zebley said, which is unusual in the spring season.

“We should be having a crazy market right now. There should be homes sold in the matter of hours,” he said. “We were busy all through winter, so it was indicating this was going to be one of the best spring/summers in history, and now it looks like it’s going to be 2007 or 8 again.”