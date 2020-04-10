Coronavirus update: N.J. to release ‘low-risk’ prisoners

N.J. to send some ‘low-risk’ prisoners home

New Jersey will begin to release “low-risk” people from state prisons whose age or health status puts them at risk of life-threatening complications from COVID-19, Murphy said Friday.

The announcement came after officials reported an unidentified state prisoner had died from the virus — the first known instance in the state — and paid tribute to Corrections Officer Nelson Perdomo, 44, who also passed away this week after contracting the disease.

Murphy said his decision is modeled after similar steps taken in California and Illinois, as well as at the federal level, to address concerns that the close quarters at correctional facilities can be a breeding ground for the virus.

New Jersey already moved last month to release up to 1,000 people from county jails.

BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order to help balance the needs of public safety and public health. Under this order, certain-low risk individuals may be placed on temporary home confinement or granted parole if already eligible through an expedited process. pic.twitter.com/7QwAddh4GD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 10, 2020

Officials said Friday they didn’t have a precise count of how many of the state’s roughly 18,500 prisoners the new order would affect. State data indicate that at least 129 Department of Corrections employees and 20 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.

The prisoner who died was being housed at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, officials said, while Perdomo worked at East Jersey State Prison in Rahway.

At least one other New Jersey corrections officer has also succumbed to the virus: Bernard Waddell Sr., 56, who worked in the Hudson County jail.

Murphy imposed the policy change through an executive order, whose text was not immediately available.

But the Democrat said the order sets up a process by which older prisoners and those with underlying health conditions can be granted temporary home confinement or parole. Those who have been denied parole in the last year or whose sentences are set to expire within the next three months are also eligible for release pending approval by a special review board.

Prisoners deemed unsafe to their communities, or those don’t have access to housing or medical services outside of state custody, will not be released, Murphy said.

“I want to stress that no one convicted of a serious crime, such as murder, sexual assault, among others, will be eligible for consideration,” he said, adding anyone released will remain subject to Department of Corrections supervision.

“Social distancing is extremely hard to accomplish in a prison setting,” he continued, “and allowing some of our most vulnerable individuals who do not pose a public safety threat to temporarily leave prison will protect both their health and the health and safety of the men and women working in our correctional facilities.”

Releases could begin within the next week.