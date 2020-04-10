Coronavirus update: More Delaware correctional officers sickened
As of Thursday afternoon, Delaware has 1,209 coronavirus cases, and 23 deaths.
Correctional officer cases up to nine
As of Thursday evening, nine Department of Correction officers have tested positive for the virus. DOC officials announced the two people imprisoned at the state’s largest prison in Smyrna who were diagnosed with the virus earlier this week are being treated in the infirmary at James Vaughn Correctional Center. They are in stable condition.
The latest officers diagnosed include two officers assigned to Vaughn. The last time they were at the prison was Friday and Saturday April 3 and 4.
“DOC’s screening and prevention protocols are helping us identify, isolate and monitor potential COVID cases early,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “These measures, along with our robust quarantine, cleaning, decontamination and treatment efforts, are mitigating the risk to our officers, staff, medical team, and facilities.”
An officer assigned to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle was also diagnosed with coronavirus. That officer is isolating at home and hasn’t been to Baylor since March 31.
The prisons are undergoing extra cleaning including the use of fogging machines to disinfect large common areas. Officers and contract healthcare workers are wearing face masks which are also being provided to inmates in the infirmary and those with compromised immune systems. Inmates who work jobs like food service are also getting face masks.
Delaware Does More releases second round of funding
Delawareans struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus restrictions and subsequent layoffs can get some extra help thanks to the second round of funding released by the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund.
The fund is managed by the United Way of Delaware as part of a statewide relief effort from the Delaware Community Foundation, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement and Philanthropy Delaware.
The group released another $90,000 to help Delawareans struggling to pay for food, shelter, utilities or rent. The group’s initial round of funding provided $150,000 for that effort on March 27.
Recipients in the second round of funding include Catholic Charities ($25,000), First State Community Action Agency ($30,000), Latin American Community Center ($25,000), Modern Maturity Center ($5,000), and Delaware 211 ($5,000).
“More than three weeks into this crisis, the Rapid Response Fund is helping close resource gaps as an increasing number of Delawareans are turning to the Fund for assistance with critical human needs,” said United Way of Delaware president and CEO Michelle Taylor. “By working collaboratively with government and community-based organizations, United Way of Delaware is working hard to provide rays of hope for Delawareans struggling through this terrible time.”
United Way is also expanding its Stand By Me financial coaching program to help those facing a financial crisis at this time to transition into a firmer footing when this emergency is over. “This crisis will end, and when it does, we want to be sure Delawareans quickly regain their financial footing by developing long-range personal financial strategies now,” Taylor said.