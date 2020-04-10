Coronavirus update: More Delaware correctional officers sickened

Correctional officer cases up to nine

As of Thursday evening, nine Department of Correction officers have tested positive for the virus. DOC officials announced the two people imprisoned at the state’s largest prison in Smyrna who were diagnosed with the virus earlier this week are being treated in the infirmary at James Vaughn Correctional Center. They are in stable condition.

The latest officers diagnosed include two officers assigned to Vaughn. The last time they were at the prison was Friday and Saturday April 3 and 4.

“DOC’s screening and prevention protocols are helping us identify, isolate and monitor potential COVID cases early,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “These measures, along with our robust quarantine, cleaning, decontamination and treatment efforts, are mitigating the risk to our officers, staff, medical team, and facilities.”

An officer assigned to the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle was also diagnosed with coronavirus. That officer is isolating at home and hasn’t been to Baylor since March 31.

The prisons are undergoing extra cleaning including the use of fogging machines to disinfect large common areas. Officers and contract healthcare workers are wearing face masks which are also being provided to inmates in the infirmary and those with compromised immune systems. Inmates who work jobs like food service are also getting face masks.